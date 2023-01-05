Wrightsville Beach begins online sale of hang tags, tax decals

Wrightsville Beach parking decals and hang tags are now available (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Tax decals and residential hang tags for Wrightsville Beach are now available for purchase.

They’re only being sold online for now, with in-person sales beginning February 1st.

To purchase a tax decal or hang tag, click HERE.

Those purchased online will be available for pickup beginning February 1st.

Property owners in Wrightsville Beach are eligible to purchase up to 2 residential parking permits (hang tags) for $50 each.