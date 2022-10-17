Wrightsville Beach event offering flu shots, medication disposal, document shredding

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An event offering a wide variety of services is being held Tuesday in Wrightsville Beach.

The event is taking place at the Wrightsville Beach Municipal Complex from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Anyone looking to dispose of old of unused medication can drop it off at the Wrightsville Beach Public Safety Building.

Document shredding is being offered at the nearby event parking field to help people protect themselves from identity theft by shredding personal documents and records at no cost. There is a limit of three boxes or 75 pound of paper per person.

Lastly, if you want to get your flu shot, the New Hanover County Health Department will be on hand to administer them. You are asked to bring your ID and insurance card.