Wrightsville Beach first responders donate blood

On Wednesday afternoon, the Town of Wrightsville Beach hosted a blood drive with the American Red Cross.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — In Wrightsville Beach, first responders responded to the need for blood.

Dozens showed up to roll up their sleeves, including several first responders.

Wrightsville Beach Police Chief, David Squires, said he helps the community everyday but this time it’s a little different.

“There are a lot of people that do a lot of good things every day. This is one thing almost everybody can do where they know guaranteed, as they do it, what they’re giving will go to help someone else,” Squires said.

To learn when a blood drive is near you, you can visit the Red Cross website and sign up to donate.