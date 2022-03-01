Wrightsville Beach Foundation Casino Night goes for a Jackpot Saturday

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Foundation is hosting Casino Night to raise money for several charities and foundations Saturday night.

Money raised will benefit Weekend Meals on Wheels, the Wrightsville Beach Town Employees’ Disaster Relief Fund, new Town of Wrightsville Beach pickleball/tennis courts, the Jeremy Owens Memorial Foundation, and general funding for the Wrightsville Beach Foundation.

Games include blackjack, roulette, craps and poker. There is also have a silent auction and raffle items. For UNC or Duke fans, the final home game of Coach Mike Krzyzewski will be playing as well.

Tickets are $75 and each ticket comes with $10,000 in casino chips, two complimentary drink tickets, and hors d’oeuvres.

For tickets or more information click here.