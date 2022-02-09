Wrightsville Beach may no longer host Cape Fear Habitat Turkey Trot

A holiday tradition for many may be getting a new home.

Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot Nov. 23, 2021

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Turkey Trot may no longer be held in Wrightsville Beach.

The Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation Department has recommended the board of aldermen deny the Cape Fear Habitat’s permit for the annual run.

In a memo, Recreation Program Supervisor Katie Ryan says the size of the event had made it hard for the town to manage, especially with the Flotilla and Tree Lighting being held the same weekend.

“Each year with this event there is either trash or recycling material left behind or often damaged or displaced decorations that are out for the Town’s Tree Lighting Ceremony and Flotilla weekend events,” the memo reads.

Cape Fear Habitat Executive Director Lauren McKenzie says over the past 16 years they have tried to be good guests of the town and always look forward to hosting thousands of people to support their affordable housing initiative. She says they are awaiting the decision of the board, but in the meantime, they have been looking for other potential locations in case the board does not vote in their favor.

“From our perspective, I think it’s exciting for us to know that the event has grown so much and we have been really grateful for Wrightsville Beach to host us for so many years,” McKenzie said. “It’s not discouraging, but we would love to continue to have it because I think a lot of members of our community continue to associate the Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot with Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity.

Even if it’s not at Wrightsville Beach, McKenzie says the 2022 Turkey Trot will happen. It brings it around $100,000 each year to help build houses in the Cape Fear area.

The board of aldermen will meet on Thursday at 5:30. To read the full agenda, click here.