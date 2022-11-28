Wrightsville Beach Museum Jingle Bell Run scheduled for Saturday

An annual Jingle Bell Run will be held Saturday near the Wrightsville Beach Museum (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Residents and visitors may experience traffic delays this weekend in Wrightsville Beach.

The annual Jingle Bell Run 5k is scheduled for December 3rd, kicking off at 9:00 a.m. at the Wrightsville Beach Museum.

Runners will use the Loop, N. Channel and Coral to complete the 5k distance.

Due to the large number of participants, the outside lane of Causeway Drive will be closed to allow the runners and walkers to use this lane.

Organizers say Salisbury Street will be closed at 8:50 a.m. for the start of the race and should reopen by 9:30 a.m.

Wrightsville Beach Police Officers will be at various intersections directing traffic. Normal traffic flow should resume by 10:00 a.m.

A Winter Wonderland Holiday Festival will run from 10:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.