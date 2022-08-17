Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue places 3rd in USLA National Lifeguard Competition

(Photo: Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Eight Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Team members returned with a remarkable 3rd place finish after competing in the 2022 United States Lifesaving Association’s (USLA) National Lifeguard Championship in Hermosa Beach, CA.

The competition took place August 11th through 13th.

According to a news release, their 3rd place finish, for agencies with 51-200 Lifeguards on staff, is a testament to their athletic abilities and skill level.

Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Lifeguard Mo Peacock defended for the 3rd time his National title in “Beach Flags”, a competition that tests reflexes and sprinting ability on the beach sand.

Fellow team member Kristi Falco gained her first National Title in the 30-34 age group for Women’s Board Race with 2 additional astonishing 3rd place finishes giving her the Bronze in the Ironwoman and Women’s Surf Ski Race.

All members of the 8-man team had phenomenal performances scoring the points necessary to catapult the Team to their 3rd place National Title.

The contest was comprised of more than 43 USLA agencies from around the nation whose teams qualified through a regional USLA competition.

Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue finished first in their region to advance to the National Championship.

With Mo Peacock’s 1st place performance, he will be representing the United States as a member of the prestigious U.S. National Team. They will be traveling to Riccione, Italy for the World Lifesaving Championship scheduled for the end of September.