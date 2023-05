Wrightsville Beach Police holding ‘Coffee With a Cop’

Wrightsville Beach Police are holding their Coffee with a Cop event on March 16th (Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is hosting a Coffee With a Cop event later this month.

The community is invited to the event on May 16th at Drift Cafe at 114 Causeway Drive from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Police say attendees can grab a free cup of coffee and spend time getting to know officers through informal conversation.