Wrightsville Beach Police hosts community police officer agility test

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– On Saturday, the Wrightsville Beach Police Department gave the community the opportunity to see if they have what it takes to be a police officer.

The department held a police officer physical agility test at Fit 4 Life in Murrysville to test strength, agility, and endurance of those brave enough to put their skills to the test.

The test consisted of running, jumping, climbing, crawling, push-ups, and even a 175-pound drag.

Joshua Casinao with the department says that those who pass the test, and are interested in the next step, are in luck.

“As long as they can pass this, along with all their tests, then they are free to go and take the state board from there to become a police officer,” said Casinao.

Wrightsville Beach PD says this is their way of showing their commitment to the community.