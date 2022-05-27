Wrightsville Beach removes trash cans, asking visitors to “pack it in – pack it out”

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Due to beach erosion and staffic challenges, representatives with Wrightsville Beach say it is not possible for them to have trash barrels on the beach at this time.

They ask visitors to dispose of beach trash in appropriate trash roll carts, located at Beach Access Street End Entrances and Public Parking Lots.

Trash roll carts for beach trash can be identified by Town of Wrightsville Beach logo stickers and/or “PACK IT IN –PACK IT OUT” stickers on roll carts.

The Town of Wrightsville Beach has outsourced Sanitation Services to Wall’s Recycling for all sanitation services including beach trash, residential and commercial trash and yard debris disposal.