Wrightsville Beach reports an increase in ocean rescues over Memorial Day weekend

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Large crowds along area beaches over the holiday weekend has led to an increase in ocean rescues for many lifeguards.

Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue reports 15 rescues over the past few days with the majority being rip current related.

Ocean Rescue Captain Sam Proffitt says they anticipated the rise in rescues due to the influx of visitors.

Proffitt says the risk of rip currents is low for now, but advises people to swim near lifeguard stands if possible.

“Rip currents can occur at any time,” Proffitt said. “Beach patrons just need to be aware that although we’re flying green flags, it’s still dangerous. You still need to be aware and understand how to rescue yourself in the event you are caught in a rip current.”

Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue says if you ever find yourself caught in a rip current not to panic and to swim parallel to the shore until you’re out of it.