Wrightsville Beach residents riding out Tropical Storm Ophelia in different ways

Wrightsville Beach during Tropical Storm Idalia WWAY NEWS Wrightsville Beach during Tropical Storm Idalia WWAY NEWS

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach is no stranger to heavy rain and winds from tropical storms. With Ophelia expected to make landfall late Friday tonight, people are riding out the storm in different ways.

Jerry Ryan is a visitor from Maryland. He’s enjoying some comfort food and just letting the storm just happen.

“Eat here, go on back to the condo, which is like right up near Salisbury and hanging out and watching the waves come in and go to bed” Ryan laughed.

For some locals, the place to be is with friends at their favorite hangout and Colby Timmons says he isn’t going to let Ophelia dampen his spirit.

“Yeah, so you know after a long week of work, Jimmy’s Wrightsville Beach is kind of the go to, It’s what we’re doing. Take a look at the beach, have some drinks with some friends,” Timmons said.

Regardless of how people are riding out this storm, UNCW student Caroline Ramsey says safety is the most important thing.

“Stay out of the ocean cause the rip currents are really bad. If you’re going out, well I don’t know why you would be going out tonight. But if you are going out tonight, just like Uber together, stay in groups and stuff, stay safe,” said Ramsey.