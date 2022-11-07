Wrightsville Beach Sailfish Tournament raises nearly $19,000 for local Life Care

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A fishing tournament in Wrightsville Beach has helped raise $18,728.70 for the Lower Cape Fear Life Care & Hospice.

The inaugural event took place from October 21st through 29th and was hosted by Intracoastal Angler.

Organizers say the tournament was catch and release only to sailfish, with tuna and wahoo side prizes. Tournament boats fished for two days in a nine -day window. In two days of fishing, the participating boats released a total of 22 sailfish, with it taking 7 sailfish releases to win the tournament:

· 1st Place – Doc Fees owned and captained by Taylor Pleasant

· 2nd Place – Outnumbered owned by Kevin Summerville, captained by James Breen 6 sailfish releases

· 3rd Place – BB owned and captained by Chris Bailey with 4 sailfish releases

· Largest Tuna Prize – BB owned and captained by Chris Bailey

· Largest Wahoo Prize – weighed by the Slow Your Roll.

· Top Junior Angler – Wick McIntyre on the Doc Fees

· Top Overall Angler – Lauren Summerville on the Outnumbered.

· Top Lady Angler – Lauren Summerville on the Outnumbered.