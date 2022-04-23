Wrightsville Beach surf and SUP competitions bring business to the island

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re thinking about heading to the beach this weekend, you aren’t the only one. Friday kicked off several major surf and stand-up paddle boarding competitions in Wrightsville Beach, and already some businesses say they’ve seen about a 30 percent increase in foot traffic.

The Carolina Pro-AM SUP contest, a competition hosting some of the world’s best stand-up paddle boarders Friday through Sunday. Already, Surf City Surf Shop’s manager, Ryan Holtburton says they’ve seen a lot more customers.

“We definitely see a huge surge of people coming into the store, especially when there’s a lot of people coming form out of town, obviously,” said Holtburton. “We get a lot of that business here, especially when it’s water related, like something like a surf competition or these paddleboard competitions. We definitely sell a lot of surf boards and accessories that go along with it.”

Holtburton hopes it will spur people to buy locally and near the competition rather than heading to big chains.

“I’d say it’s always better to buy local. I mean, you’re supporting the area and everything,” he said. “And you’re also, normally when you go somewhere that is kind of locally oriented, they’re really going to point you in the right direction for what you’re looking for and not just trying to sell you something.”

And next weekend, the Blockade Runner will host the Carolina Cup, a famous six-mile standup paddle boarding race. Blockade Runner General Manager Nicolas Montoya says the competitors will often stay over from this weekend’s competition to next weekend’s, spending more time and more dollars on the island.

“People come for a handful more days than just the weekend, and so they eat with us,” Montoya said. “They inject a little more economic growth for us specifically, but they also do it for Wrightsville Beach and the other businesses, which is ultimately want.”

The Carolina Cup brings around 300 athletes to the hotel, Montoya said, and around 150 to 200 people to watch the race.