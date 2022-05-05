Wrongful death suit of man attacked in nursing home settled

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A major lawsuit has been settled out of court. The suit was filed after a nursing home resident was allegedly beaten so badly in his sleep by another resident, he died of his injuries days later.

Garland Garrett was a former North Carolina Secretary of Transportation and resident of Spring Arbor Senior Living.

Garrett’s family filed a wrongful death suit April of 2021, alleging the facility had been warned many times by staff members Garrett’s neighbor was dangerous and violent.

Recently, there was concern over whether the lawsuit would be able to continue through court, as North Carolina did pass a COVID-19 law giving healthcare facilities immunity from wrongful death suits related to staffing before the incident.

The Garrett family’s attorney, Jim Lea commenting the matter has been resolved satisfactorily to all parties.