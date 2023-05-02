WWAY anchor Jeff Rivenbark among six receiving place on Pender County Wall of Fame

WWAY anchor Jeff Rivenbark is receiving a place on the Pender County Wall of Fame (Photo: Jeff Rivenbark)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — WWAY evening anchor Jeff Rivenbark is receiving a spot on the Pender County Wall of Fame.

Pender Education Partnership announced Jeff is among six people who will receive induction on June 13th.

William Henry Jordan, June McGlohan Robbins, and Mary Lee Faison are honored educators inductees. Outstanding alumni for induction to the Wall of Fame are Jeffrey Rivenbark, John Bradley Knight, and the late Mary Louise Batts.

“Pender County Schools has been blessed with outstanding educators throughout the years. Our school system has produced many outstanding alumni who have gone on to careers that impacted our community, our state, and our nation,” said Tammie Parris, president of Pender Education Partnership.

The Wall of Fame will be displayed at the Pender County Schools Board of Education building.