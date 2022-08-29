WWAY celebrates Back to School with childhood photos; how many can you recognize?

BACK TO SCHOOL

RAMEL CARPENTER

BACK TO SCHOOL

HANNAH PATRICK

BACK TO SCHOOL



JAKE EICHSTAEDT

BACK TO SCHOOL

SYDNEY BOUCHELLE

BACK TO SCHOOL

MATTHEW HUDDLESTON



BACK TO SCHOOL

DONNA GREGORY

BACK TO SCHOOL

JEFF RIVENBARK

BACK TO SCHOOL



MARION CALDWELL

BACK TO SCHOOL

MATT BENNETT

BACK TO SCHOOL

JULIANA LANE



BACK TO SCHOOL

CHRIS RUFFIN

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is the first official day of a new school year for many students around the Cape Fear.

In recognition of Back to School, several members of the WWAY family are throwing it back (some more than others) to elementary school.

How many of these WWAY faces can you recognize from their school photos?

Click through the gallery to test your face-recognition.

We hope everyone in the Cape Fear has a safe and happy new school year!