WWAY Health Fair celebrating 15 years Thursday afternoon at Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WWAY is partnering with Novant Health NHRMC to once again hold our annual Health Fair Thursday afternoon.

The one-stop-shop for all your health questions and needs will take place inside Independence Mall from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Tables will be set up in the mall with doctors and health care companies from around the Cape Fear.

While you’re there, be sure to stop by the WWAY news table. Our noon news cast will be broadcast live from the event.

In addition, some our our on-air talent will make appearances throughout the afternoon.

We look forward to seeing you there!