WWAY joins Southport hurricane expo to discuss hurricane preparedness

Southport Hurricane Expo on May 22, 2023 (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport is preparing for hurricane season and also offering important information for residents to prepare.

Southport held its annual hurricane expo on Monday.

A number of people presented life-saving information including first responders, the police chief and fire chief, other city leaders and more. WWAY’s Hannah Patrick and Jake Eichstaedt spoke at the event about how local news plays a critical role getting information out to the public and being on the scene reporting on the weather impacts of a storm so the community can see what is going on in the safety of their homes or away from their homes if there are evacuations. There were also presentations on how to prepare your home, home insurance, re-entry and evacuation information and much more.

Southport Mayor Joseph Pat Hatem explains why hosting events like this ahead of hurricane season is important.

“You just have to be prepared, and that is the key that our Chiefs have promoted, and that I want to echo…that’s the public health, preventive, be prepared, proactive. That’s the most important thing,” Hatem said.

Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew also discussed the importance of being prepared for a hurricane long before a storm even arrives.

City leaders also passed out emergency hurricane kits at the event. If you missed the expo, you can get more information on hurricane preparedness from the city’s website.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1. You can watch the WWAY Hurricane Special on June 1 at 7:30 p.m. on WWAY CBS, June 2 at 5:30 p.m. on WWAY ABC and on June 5 at 10 p.m. on the CW.