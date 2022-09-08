WWAY partnering with American Legion to host blood drive Friday

A blood drive is taking place Friday at WWAY (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — You’re invited to a blood drive at WWAY in Leland happening tomorrow.

We’re partnering with Post 68 of the American Legion to host the drive for the American Red Cross.

Those who donated blood will receive a coupon for a free haircut from Sports Clips.

The event will take place in our event center, located at 1224 Magnolia Village Way in Leland.

Donors are encouraged to schedule ahead of time and to arrive well hydrated with a photo ID.

We look forward to seeing you!