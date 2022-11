WWAY partners with ‘Toys for Tots’, collecting donations for holidays

WWAY is once again collecting Donations for Toys for Tots (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The holidays are quickly approaching.

With Christmas just over 7 weeks away, WWAY has once again teamed up with Toys for Tots in their annual campaign to collect toys for local children.

We’re accepting donations at our station through December 15th.

Feel free to bring new and unwrapped toys to 1224 Magnolia Village Way in Leland and drop it into the box in our front lobby.