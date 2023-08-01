WWAY Pigskin Preview: New Hanover

Wildcats look to repeat as MEC champions for first time under 5th-year head coach Dylan Dimock

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – New Hanover (10-2) left goals unaccomplished when they were upset in the second round of the playoffs by Southern Alamance in a game that the Wildcats allowed the Patriots to rush 51 times and complete zero passes 38-32 in overtime. But the ten wins and conference title were a step forward from 2021, when the Wildcats went 5-6.

“Every team is different,” says Dylan Dimock, the 5th-year head coach of the Wildcats. “Just because we were successful last year doesn’t mean we will be successful this year.”

There were two main elements that lead to the Wildcats’ success in 2022: Defense and the run game. Only one of those units returns for 2023.

Both rising senior running backs (Caden Morton and Mason Shand) combined for 26 touchdowns, 1873 rushing yards and 310 carries.

“”

The dominant defense of 2022 is mostly graduated. 7 Wildcats defenders made All-MEC in 2022. Only three of their top 14 tacklers from last season are playing again in 2023: Linebacker Alex Gibson, defensive lineman Dana Johnson Jr., and safety/linebacker Sean Worthy.

“I believe we have the defense to make plays like last years team because we have a lot of athletic guys on the defense,” says Worthy, who also recovered a touchdown in the MEC championship. “We just have to play more confident on the field to make those plays.”

THIS ARTICLE WILL BE UPDATED WITH MORE INFORMATION