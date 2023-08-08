WWAY Pigskin Preview: North Brunswick

The Scorpions think they can compete with everyone after a 2022 season filled with many firsts

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – In one of the strongest seasons in recent school history, the Scorpions had many firsts in 2022. The success of last season began way before last off season.

“When I got here, we had lost to the 4 New Hanover County schools 196 to nothing,” said head coach Bryan Davis. “Beating Hoggard may have been more symbolic than anything.”

