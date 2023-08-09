WWAY Pigskin Preview: Whiteville

The Whiteville Wolfpack have played deep into November, now they eye to be alive in December

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – The Wolfpack had a magical win on their home field to advance to the 4th round for the first time under head coach JP Price to defeat Hertford County 25-24 when Grayson Creech sent a field goal through the uprights as time expired. They have been knocking on the door of a state championship birth. With 18 of a possible 22 starters returning, 2023 could be the year of the Wolfpack.

