WWAY Play of the Week: South Columbus

Quarterback Rush Blackwell dove for the pylon on 4th down to score for the Stallions

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WWAY) – South Columbus senior Rush Blackwell has won the WWAY Play of the Week for a 4th down touchdown run against Pender Friday night.

The quarterback dove for the pylon to score, one of his four touchdowns against the Patriots.