WWAY Play of the Week winner: Hampton Roderick

Laney's junior wide receiver wins the week nine vote after a toe tap catch against New Hanover

WILMIGNTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The votes are in the for the WWAY Play of the Week from week 9. The winner is Hampton Roderick from Laney.

Hear the junior break down how having chemistry with his quarterback Kolbe Little helped lead to this completion