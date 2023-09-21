WWAY Play of the week winner: New Hanover

Hear QB Caleb Robles and WR Cody Downham breakdown their impressive completion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The New Hanover Wildcats won the WWAY Week 5 Play of the Week for this impressive completion.

Quarterback Caleb Robles found wide receiver Cody Downham on an outbreaking route just short of the endzone that set up a Wildcat touchdown.

“Wanted to take a shot to the endzone, trusted my guy right here…” Robles said of Downham. “On film, we saw they ran a lot of man in the red zone, so we knew that scissors route. Saw him break down, hips drop, balls out… Put the ball on the pylon and he did what he does I trust him completely.”

Downham mentions that he is glad Robles trusts him to make plays. The senior spoke about continuing to gain confidence in his abilities after missing his junior season with an injury.

“I appreciate the opportunity and Caleb obviously throwing a great ball that only I could’ve gotten,” said Downham, who was forced out right at the one-yard line. “I couldn’t have done it with Caleb. I mean he’s gotten me back – struggled a lot with mentality problems because I was out my whole junior year – and Caleb stuck with me the whole time.”