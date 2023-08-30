WWAY Play of the Week winner: Rush Blackwell

South Columbus QB helped Stallions erase a 26 point comeback after halftime

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WWAY) – The votes are in and the winner of the WWAY Play of the Week for week 2 is South Columbus quarterback Rush Blackwell.

The signal caller accounted for 400 yards and six touchdowns in one of the biggest comeback wins in school history. The play of the week came from a game-winning touchdown as Blackwell broke multiple tackles before connecting on an off-script 25-yard touchdown throw to Easton McPhearson in the endzone.

“Well, I knew we still had a little bit of time it wasn’t too much, but we had a little bit of time.” said Blackwell while recalling the play. “Rolled out had to evade two people but just kept my eyes down field and it was wide open just have to put it there.”

“Going live you never know what’s going to happen you need to react like an athlete … no moment is too big!”

The play will air on WWAY News at 11, and then be posted here once it has aired.