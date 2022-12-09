WWAY staff ringing the bell for Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign

WWAY ringing the bell for the Salvation Army on December 9, 2022 (Photo: Annick Joseph/WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Every year around this time, you’ll see and hear the familiar sounds of the Salvation Army bell-ringers outside stores and shopping areas, collecting money to help brighten the holidays for people in the Cape Fear.

On Friday, WWAY staff members are helping out, by ringing the bell for the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign at the Walmart in Leland.

Stop by and say hello and help provide for those in need this holiday season.

During various time of the day, you may see Anchor Jeff Rivenbark, Sports Anchor Jake Eichstaedt or Meteorologists Lee Haywood, Matthew Huddleston and Marion Caldwell.

Our team will be out there until 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it, but would still like to donate, you can do that here.