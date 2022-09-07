WWAY talks to expert on boat laws after speeding boat incident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is continuing to investigate a man caught on video causing a large wake on the Intracoastal Waterway over the weekend.

WWAY caught up with Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach to find out what the laws are when it comes to owning and operating a boat.

Captain Jon Geiss said he’s been around the water all his life, and what he saw in that video shocked him.

“I’ve seen some videos, I mean it was, it was some big wake for sure,” he said. “There was definitely some damage caused.”

According to Geiss, there is no license requirement to buy or operate a boat if born before January 1st, 1988.

“There’s no actual boating license that says you have to have that to drive a boat,” he said.

However, those born on or after that date have to successfully complete an approved boating safety course to operate a vessel with 10 or more horsepower.

According to Geiss, it’s different when it comes to navigating a boat for commercial use, there are rules and regulations required for that.

“Like if you work for a company like us, you do have to have a certain captain’s license,” he said.

According to North Carolina Wildlife Officer Dern Crilley, those in a “No Wake Zone” must abide by the laws.

A “No Wake Zone” is an area within which vessels are required to travel at idling speed and slow speed that creates significant wake, according to NCWRC.

“Obviously you’re not supposed to have a wake but if you’re outside of it, there is no criminal charge, but you can still be held civilly liable.”

According to North Carolina Wildlife Officer Dern Crilley, their agency is still gathering evidence.

Despite no mandatory requirements for those older than 35-years of age, Crilley advises everyone who plans to navigate a boat to take a safety course.

“Just be mindful of where you’re at in the channel, the size of your boat, and the size that your wake is causing,” he said. “You know on a large vessel; I’m assuming it’s hard to see.”

According to the Wildlife Resources Commission, charges are still pending for the boat operator.

No Wake Zones can be adopted by Session Laws of the NC General Assembly, as well as federal laws.

No Wake Zones statues and boating laws can be viewed here.

A Boating Access Areas Map can be viewed by clicking here.