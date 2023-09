WWAY Team of the Week: Whiteville

Wolfpack defense dominated on Friday, holding high-powered James Kenan to only 7 points

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – The Whiteville Wolfpack are the WWAY Team of the Week from week 3. The Pack held James Kenan, who scored 80 points in week 2, to only one touchdown for the whole game.

It is just the latest impressive performance from the defense.