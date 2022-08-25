WWAY Weather Team spent Wednesday afternoon programming weather radios

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Several members of the WWAY Weather Team were at a local hardware store Wednesday afternoon for a good reason.

Lee Haywood, Ramel Carpenter and Matthew Huddleston were on hand at the Ace Hardware store on Village Road Northeast in Leland to assist the community in programming weather radios.

Anyone who came out could bring their own radio or purchase one from the store.

As we head into the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, it’s very important to make sure your weather radio is tuned in properly to receive life-saving weather alerts.