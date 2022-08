WWAY Week 1 Team of the Week: North Brunswick Scorpions

Scorpions defeated Whiteville 44-15 on Saturday

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Last year, North Brunswick opened their season with hosting the Whiteville Wolfpack. After lighting delayed the second half until Saturday afternoon, the Scorpions ended up giving up 28 unanswered to the Wolfpack in a loss.

This year, they again played on a Saturday afternoon, but the result was very different.