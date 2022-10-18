WWAY’s Sydney Bouchelle speaks to Broadcast Journalism class at UNCW

One of WWAY's very own spoke to aspiring journalists at UNCW on Monday afternoon.

Sydney Bouchelle speaking at UNCW (Photo: UNCW Communication Studies Department)

WWAY Reporter/Anchor Sydney Bouchelle was on campus to speak to the students in the Broadcast Journalism II class in the Communication Studies Department.

She shared some of her recent stories and spoke about interviewing, writing scripts, shooting video, and things she wished she had known when she first started.

“It’s always a pleasure to talk about what I do because my work is very important to me and so is being connected with the community,” Bouchelle said. “However, there’s something extra special about talking to students sitting in the seats I was in just a few years ago.”

Before starting her career at WWAY, Sydney Bouchelle graduated from UNCW in May 2019 with a degree in Communication Studies.