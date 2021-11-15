Year-long lane closure on South Banks Channel Bridge starts this week

(Photo: Matthew Huddleston / WWAY)

Work was scheduled to begin Monday morning, but has been delayed by a few days.

Repairs include fixing a girder and replacing bridge joints.

Town Manager Tim Owens says visitors should pack a little patience when heading to the sand.

“Obviously, that’s going to create problems for people coming into the beach early in the morning,” Owens said. “People leaving will probably be fine. People will just have to get down there a little earlier and know there’s construction going on, and to basically do the best they can to get to the beach.”

NCDOT says construction will stop during the week of Thanksgiving and the week of Christmas to help ease the flow of traffic.