Year-long lane closure on Wrightsville Beach bridge to begin next week

The work is scheduled to begin next week.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Wrightsville Beach bridge is scheduled to get a year-long facelift beginning next week.

The outside eastbound lane of the South Banks Channel Bridge on Causeway Drive (U.S. 76) crossing Banks Channel will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 15. It is scheduled to remain closed until next fall.

The work was originally set to begin in September.

The bridge was built in 1972 and this work will extend its life. The work includes repairing the girder and approach slab and replacing the bridge joints.

Drivers should slow down and remain alert while in the area of the work zone.