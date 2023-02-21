YMCA hosting pickleball tournament in March supporting Community Health

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is hosting its 5th Annual Pickleball For All Tournament in March.

The tournament will consist of round robin games in each division for seeding in a single elimination tournament, taking place March 10th through 12th.

Divisions include Women’s Doubles, Men’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles for skill levels 3.0 & Under, 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5+.

“The Y offers so many different health programs designed to improve the quality of life for our community and our goal is to make sure these programs are accessible and affordable for everyone,” says Bridget Carroll, Director of Community Health Programs for the YMCA of Southeastern NC.

The YMCA’s Annual Pickleball for All tournament serves as a fundraiser for the Y’s community health programs. 100% of the event’s proceeds will be used to provide scholarships so that these programs can be offered at low-cost or no-cost to qualifying participants.