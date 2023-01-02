YMCA offering free summer camp registration through next Tuesday

YMCA is offering a big benefit to register your child for summer camp this week (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It may be a little crazy to be thinking ahead to the summer. But YMCA wants you to think about registering your kids for summer camp this week.

They’re offering a benefit to doing so.

YMCA youth services operates programs at five locations in Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender Counties.

They say if you register by next Tuesday, January 10th, for youth, preschool and specialty day camps, you’ll receive free registration.

That’s a $35 value.

They say it expects camps to fill to capacity. So they encourage you to register early to ensure your child’s spot in the camp.