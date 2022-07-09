Yosemite wildfire is latest threat to giant sequoia trees

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA (AP) — Officials say part of Yosemite National Park has been closed as a wildfire rages near a grove of California’s famed giant sequoia trees.

The fire tripled in size by Friday and forced park officials to close Mariposa Grove.

It is the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite and features more than 500 mature giant sequoias.

The rest of the park is open. Firefighters are trying to contain the blaze from the ground and the air.

Although sequoias are threatened by the flames, there have been no reports of severe damage to the grove’s giant named sequoias.

Some park visitors had to be evacuated Thursday.