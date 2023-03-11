You can buy Ricky Bobby’s house from ‘Talladega Nights’

CORNELIUS, NC (WFMY) — A piece of NASCAR Hollywood history could be yours … for a hefty price.

The Lake Norman mansion that was owned by Ricky Bobby in “Talladega Nights” is back on the market for $9.9 million. The home, which is located in Cornelius and played host to several iconic scenes, including Bobby’s “Thank you, Baby Jesus” prayer, has been on the market multiple times.

It was sold for $4 million back in 2017. The house has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and sits on 1.3 acres of land. It also has two private docks with lake access.

