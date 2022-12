You can mail your letter to Santa at a special mailbox in Burgaw

You can mail your letter to Santa at a mailbox in Burgaw between now and December 15th (Photo: Town of Burgaw)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus doesn’t bring presents to town until December 24th, but there’s a way to make sure he knows what’s on your Christmas list.

Between now and December 15th, you can drop off your letter to Santa at a special mailbox in Burgaw.

The mailbox is sitting outside Burgaw’s Town Hall, located at 109 N. Walker Street,

Be sure to leave your name and address on your letter so Santa can write you back.