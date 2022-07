Young girl dies after tree falls on tent in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Great Smoky Mountains National Park (Photo: SmokyMountains.org)

Officials are reporting tragic news out of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The Park Service says rangers responded to an emergency in Elkmont Campground around 12:30 a.m. on July 27 after a tree fell on a tent. Officials say a seven-year-old girl from Georgia died as a result.

The other family members in the tent, which included the father and two other siblings, were not injured.

