Youth turkey hunting season kicks off statewide through April 8th

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From today (April 2nd) through April 8th, youth under the age of 18 are allowed to turkey hunt statewide.

According the NC Wildlife Resources Commision, only youth can hunt during this season and only one weapon is allowed per youth hunter, with a limit of 1 turkey per person during youth season and 2 for the entire season.

Each youth must have a Big Game Harvest Report Card and report harvests according to instructions in the Regulations Digest. License-exempt youth should report their harvest using a Big Game Harvest Report Card for License-Exempt Hunters. Additionally, the organization says some Game Lands require a permit.

Statewide Spring Season turkey hunting (for male or bearded turkey only) begins April 9th and runs through May 7th for all ages.

The NC Wildlife Resources Commssion reminds everyone it is unlawful to: