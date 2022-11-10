YWCA announces program to help guide local business entrepreneurs

YWCA is hosting a 7 week program for local entrepreneurs (Photo: YWCA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced two new courses for local entrepreneurs.

One program is for adults and the other is for teens who are looking to start or grow a business.

The seven week course will guide participants through defining a business idea, goal setting, financials, marketing, competitive analysis and writing a business plan.

This course targets women and teens who have a business idea and need help getting started, or have a small business that they would like support growing. Participants will be eligible for seed funding, according to a press release.

“These courses are for a woman who has a home business or a hobby and wants to take it to the next level; for the teen who is tutoring peers after school and wants to create a business plan to grow their services and generate income,” YWCA CEO Velva Jenkins said. “Living the Dream Center for Entrepreneurship is designed to give women and teens the tools and support they need to feel empowered to actualize their entrepreneurial dreams.”

YWCA will host two orientations at the South College Road location:

Adult Course orientation is on Tuesday, November 15th at 6:00 p.m.

Teen Course orientation in on Saturday, December 3rd at 10:00 a.m.

Classes for adults begin on January 10th at 6:00 p.m. and run every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. through February 21st at YWCA Lower Cape Fear. Classes for teens begin on January 14th at 10:00 a.m. and run every Saturday at 10:00 a.m. through March 11th at YWCA Lower Cape Fear.