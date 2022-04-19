YWCA Announces Red Dress Exhibit by Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women’s Movement

The exhibit is a visual representation of the missing and murdered women; red dresses are hung outside with educational signage to provide information, display statistics, and access resources on this important movement.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – YWCA Lower Cape Fear and its Advocacy & Racial Justice Committee announce the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women’s (MMIW) Movement Red Dress Exhibit to be held from April 28 through May 31 at various locations through the four counties YWCA’s serves — Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender.

“The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) Red Dress Exhibit elevates the voices of Indigenous victims and families, to help bring awareness to an otherwise invisible issue,” says Ashley Lomboy (Waccamaw Siouan), Board of Directors, Lower Caper Fear YWCA.

“The red dresses create pause and curiosity across the Cape Fear, in hopes that passersby’s will stop to learn more about their significance and how to support other in domestic violence situations. We are connecting community with resources and educating them about a growing epidemic significantly impacting Indigenous women; driven by misrepresentation and hypersexualizing of our people. ”

For its second year, YWCA Lower Cape Fear is partnering with local businesses and organizations to display the MMIW Red Dress Exhibit, sponsored by Corning Native American Council.

The YWCA is looking to increase its partners to continue to spread awareness of MMIW and the efforts of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women NC along with the many advocates that work year-round for this movement.

If an organization would like to participate in the MMIW Red Dress Exhibit, please complete this form by April 22nd, 2022.

Dresses and education materials must be picked up between April 25 – 28.

Exhibit must be up from April 29, 2022 – May 31, 2022.

To learn more about Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women & Girls please view YWCA Lower Cape Fear’s Talk On Race: MMIWG: https://youtu.be/NaAdRqvdVPs.