YWCA hosts Week Without Violence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The YWCA is hosting ‘Week Without Violence’ this week to bring awareness to violence against women.

Week Without Violence is a week-long global movement that centers female survivors of domestic violence.

Throughout this week, YWCA is hosting virtual and in-person events to ensure the voices and needs of all survivors are addressed such as wearing purple for survivors, getting out the vote for women’s rights, and a self defense class.

Velva Jenkins, YWCA Chief Executive Officer, says that she hopes that this week will make people more aware of the violence that many women in our community face.

“This week is all about awareness. We’re hoping that people will stop and listen, and see all the people who are being hurt and going through domestic violence,” said YWCA Chief Executive Officer, Velva Jenkins.

YWCA is proud to be the oldest and largest women’s movement, providing services for women and their families in our community.

You can find their full Week Without Violence activity schedule here.