YWCA receives grant, supporting youth financial literacy program

The YWCA is hosting a financial literacy program for local children (Photo: CafeCredit.com / Flickr / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has received a grant to help support a financial literacy program for local youth.

The program is titled ‘FINAPTITUDE’, and will allow 3rd through 5th graders the chance to learn the basics of money management.

YWCA says their goal is to teach sound financial habits to grade-school youth so that budgeting, saving and financial goal setting is familiar when they become adults.

“Thanks to Landfall Foundation, young children in our community will build the skills and confidence to manage money and become financially secure adults,” YWCA CEO Velva Jenkins said.

The program will serve a minimum of 64 students from low-performing schools.

Students will be recommended for the program by a teacher or parent.