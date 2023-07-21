YWCA teaches kids civil responsibility through mock voting exercise

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is teaching kids the importance of voting.

The YWCA hosted the annual Until Justice Just Is: Conversation for Peace for Youth & Kids on Thursday night in partnership with the New Hanover County NAACP and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Kids had the opportunity to tie-dye t-shirts, read in book clubs, and participate in a mock voting experience. Children like Edith Hill’s granddaughter cast their votes on their favorite movie and type of pizza.

“I think it’s good for them to learn now so they can get the hang of it and understand why they vote, how they vote, how important it is to vote,” Hill said. “I think the earlier — when they start comprehending and learning real well — I think it’s a good time.”

Officials at the YWCA say the event is all about instilling a sense of civic responsibility at a young age.

“Once they grow up, we want them to already know about voting, to already know about the importance of voting because you shouldn’t just find out at 18 that oh you have this civil responsibility to your community,” YWCA Outreach Programs Director Jhaniqua Palmer said. “You should grow up watching your parents vote, as I did.”

“You learn your habits at a young age. You learn how to tie your shoes, you learn how to read and you learn how to engage with the community that’s around you and voting is a really important piece of that too,” YWCA Board of Directors President Lauren McConville said. “We want to make sure children know and young adults know their voice is important and it can be heard on a larger level through voting.”

For more information on events hosted by the YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear, visit here.