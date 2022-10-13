YWCA to host ‘Week Without Violence’ event

YWCA is hosting a special event for domestic violence (Photo: YWCA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is hosting ‘Week Without Violence’ next week to raise awareness for survivors of domestic violence.

The event is running from October 17th through October 22nd and will elevate survivor voices, allow the chance to talk with policymakers, and end gender-based violence.

Week Without Violence is part of a global movement to end violence against women and girls with YWCAs across the country and around the world.

To ensure the voices and needs of all survivors are addressed, YWCA Lower Cape Fear is hosting virtual and in-person events throughout the week.

You can view the full schedule HERE.