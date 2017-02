WWAY cannot cover every story that happens so resident comedian, Wills Maxwell, pretends to be a reporter once a week to break the news.

This week a distressed airline pilot went on a rant that made passengers fell so uneasy they asked to be let off the flight. An Indiana man’s probation hearing ended with him flinging chairs at the judge. A man regrets stealing a mortuary van once he realizes there’s a dead body in the back.

Watch “What Did We Miss?” every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina.